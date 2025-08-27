Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

