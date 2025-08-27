Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,849 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $50,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,085,000 after buying an additional 498,531 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 134,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

