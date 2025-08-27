Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 30,100 Shares of NOV Inc. $NOV

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NOV by 66.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NOV by 172.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

