Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $65.05 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,427 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $65,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 80,476 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIPC opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

