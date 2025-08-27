Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 18,450 Shares of Ashland Inc. $ASH

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ashland worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 33.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,383,000 after buying an additional 569,740 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 670,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,839,000 after acquiring an additional 402,286 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,860,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 5,452.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 171,980 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.86%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.