Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 44,700 Shares of Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter worth $489,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth about $1,974,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,757,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,576,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,563,000 after purchasing an additional 325,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 3.5%

RHI opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.02. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

