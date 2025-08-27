Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,600 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Helios Technologies worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 2,361.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.28. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.680 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

