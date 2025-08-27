Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 5,877.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 184.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $151.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

