Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $12.65 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter bought 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,136.50. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $856,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,061.80. This represents a 54.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%.Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

