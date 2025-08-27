FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,283 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,264,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,385,000 after buying an additional 1,053,351 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,964,000 after buying an additional 400,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup cut LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,836. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.9%

LPLA stock opened at $367.30 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.41 and a twelve month high of $403.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.