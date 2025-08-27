Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $13.17 Million Position in Belden Inc $BDC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Belden worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Belden by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Belden by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $934,190.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,802.74. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.82. Belden Inc has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $133.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $671.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.82 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

