Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,469 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,493.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,002,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,222,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.05 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

In other news, Director Duncan Hawkesby bought 67,269 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.04 per share, with a total value of $1,549,877.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 174,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,461.44. The trade was a 62.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $111,005.52. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,619.34. The trade was a 27.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 103,852 shares of company stock worth $2,357,442 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

