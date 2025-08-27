FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 247,707 D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. FORA Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of D-Wave Quantum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of NYSE QBTS opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,796,648.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $240,281. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,438. The trade was a 25.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,787 shares of company stock worth $6,389,513. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

