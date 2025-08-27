FORA Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,427,000 after buying an additional 483,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after acquiring an additional 601,361 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,045,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,421,000 after acquiring an additional 258,369 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,954,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $147.22 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total value of $36,798.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,559.60. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,310,663. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

