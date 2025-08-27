FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 37,249 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after buying an additional 851,188 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after acquiring an additional 580,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,768 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,445,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,622,000 after acquiring an additional 119,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners
In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD
Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.0%
NYSE EPD opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.04%.
Enterprise Products Partners Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.