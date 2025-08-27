32,080 Shares in Fox Corporation $FOXA Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 749,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 282,144 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

