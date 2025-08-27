FORA Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,269,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,702,946,000 after buying an additional 585,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,030 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,261,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,018,000 after purchasing an additional 307,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

