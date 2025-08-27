Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 856,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 265,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Klondike Silver Trading Down 25.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.71.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

