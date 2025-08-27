Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Up 26.7% – Time to Buy?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 26.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 278,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 137,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Focus Graphite Stock Up 26.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

About Focus Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.