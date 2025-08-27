TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 10% – What’s Next?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 19,863,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 8,598,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

