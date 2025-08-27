Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.32 ($0.04). Approximately 118,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,224,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.21 ($0.04).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jason Miles sold 2,702,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total value of £108,113.56. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Quadrise
Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.
Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).
