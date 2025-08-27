Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.32 ($0.04). Approximately 118,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,224,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.21 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.03.

In related news, insider Jason Miles sold 2,702,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total value of £108,113.56. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

