Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Up 39.1% – What’s Next?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) shot up 39.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 171,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 735% from the average session volume of 20,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Silver Grail Resources Trading Up 39.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

