Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,413 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $72.46.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

