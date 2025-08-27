Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

