JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 84 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 85 to GBX 100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 83 to GBX 92 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 100.67.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 0.8%

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 94.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.33. The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 940.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

