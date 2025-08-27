AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) CFO Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,049,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $60.95.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 7,213.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

