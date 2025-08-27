Redwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Franklin Resources by 78.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.58.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

