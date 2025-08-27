35,065 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.