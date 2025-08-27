Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

