4,235 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $296.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group cut their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

