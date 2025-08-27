Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES Stake Raised by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 478.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA VTES opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $101.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.