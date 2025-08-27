GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 75 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,398.90. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $579,206. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $193.98 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

