MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

