FORA Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Snap-On by 78.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 26.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,542.46. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,160 shares of company stock worth $16,650,792. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $329.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $268.90 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.92.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

