MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

