Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,371 Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 10.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 37.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nomura by 49.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMR opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nomura had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

