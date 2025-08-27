MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of HealthEquity worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 821,425 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,086,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,154,000 after purchasing an additional 224,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,826,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%.The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

