Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.