FORA Capital LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Brands by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 21.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 115,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Primo Brands in the first quarter worth $115,081,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands in the first quarter worth $4,553,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the first quarter worth $11,911,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primo Brands

In other Primo Brands news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,601. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Cramer acquired 4,000 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,158.52. This represents a 45.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,685 shares of company stock valued at $595,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Primo Brands Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -363.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Primo Brands from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

