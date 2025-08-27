Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Insider David Linetsky Sells 17,445 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider David Linetsky sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $518,639.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 174,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,079.46. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, David Linetsky sold 78 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,274.48.

On Thursday, July 17th, David Linetsky sold 2,063 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $55,474.07.

On Friday, June 27th, David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $676,276.50.

On Wednesday, June 18th, David Linetsky sold 67 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $1,715.87.

On Tuesday, June 17th, David Linetsky sold 42 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,057.14.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PHR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

