Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HIVE Q2 Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $653.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 3.41.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 17.47%.The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.16 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,210,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 200,024 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,766,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,057 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 104.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,793,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 915,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 87.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 647,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,760 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

