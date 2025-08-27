FY2025 EPS Estimates for Abivax Raised by Lifesci Capital

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abivax in a report released on Monday, August 25th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will earn ($3.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.64). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abivax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share.

Get Abivax alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners set a $74.00 price target on Abivax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Abivax from $50.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Abivax from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Abivax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Abivax Price Performance

ABVX stock opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Abivax has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Abivax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abivax by 3.0% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,267,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abivax by 52.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 870,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 299,770 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Abivax by 147.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abivax by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abivax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abivax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abivax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.