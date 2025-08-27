Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Brian Poff Sells 7,739 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $904,069.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,403.60. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 560.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

