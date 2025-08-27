Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Mark Thurmond Sells 28,500 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Thurmond sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $862,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,240.50. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,043.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,239,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $47,983,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $35,330,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 647.5% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 918,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 272.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,237,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,792,000 after acquiring an additional 904,662 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.