Brokers Offer Predictions for RLAY FY2026 Earnings

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RLAY. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

RLAY stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $610.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,191,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,230,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 853,578 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 159,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 18,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $67,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 335,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,885.60. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $57,864.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 377,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,032.64. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,226 shares of company stock valued at $542,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

