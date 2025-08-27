Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Michelle Jablko Buys 47,250 Shares

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2025

Transurban Group (ASX:TCLGet Free Report) insider Michelle Jablko bought 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$14.79 per share, for a total transaction of A$698,827.50.

Transurban Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Transurban Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 229.0%. This is a boost from Transurban Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.32. Transurban Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.82%.

Transurban Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transurban Group engages in the development, operation, management, and maintenance of toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington, United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Transurban Group (ASX:TCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.