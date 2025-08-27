LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) CFO Jason Bengel Sells 6,469 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total transaction of $445,455.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,517 shares in the company, valued at $448,760.62. This represents a 49.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TREE opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $941.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.58. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 68.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4,926.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of LendingTree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

