Miranda Curtis Sells 42,600 Shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $501,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 129,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,919.85. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYK stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. Liberty Global Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,852,000 after purchasing an additional 796,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,976,000 after buying an additional 169,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,101,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after buying an additional 568,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 134.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,224,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.