Miranda Curtis Sells 42,600 Shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $501,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 129,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,919.85. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
LBTYK stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. Liberty Global Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.08.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
