Leonard Tannenbaum Buys 97,168 Shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Tannenbaum purchased 97,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $405,190.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,335,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,045.91. This represents a 2.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AFC Gamma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. AFC Gamma Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is -146.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on AFC Gamma
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Gamma
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.