Leonard Tannenbaum Buys 97,168 Shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Tannenbaum purchased 97,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $405,190.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,335,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,045.91. This represents a 2.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. AFC Gamma Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is -146.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

