PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,983,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,920 shares of company stock worth $15,487,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

